MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One MicroBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $488.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000935 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 502.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00081052 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 tokens. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

