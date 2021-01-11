Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $217.51. 858,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.