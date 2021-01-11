Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,086,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $628,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.15. 600,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

