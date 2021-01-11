Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
MDWT stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.
