Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MDWT stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

