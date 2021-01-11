Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.45. Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 29,869 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$299.72 million and a PE ratio of -73.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Graham Harris sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,005,576. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and sold 224,700 shares valued at $627,160.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

