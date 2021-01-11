Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.98

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 68038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

