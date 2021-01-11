MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00025058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.17 million and $1.02 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00351170 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.64 or 0.00998774 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,690,456 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

