MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.92 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market cap of $66.92 million and approximately $251,905.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 85.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00359522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.01087982 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

