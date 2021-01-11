Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.