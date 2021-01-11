Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $35.39 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,056,731 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

