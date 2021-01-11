Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Hits $3,190.10 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for approximately $3,190.10 or 0.09697190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $20,231.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,011 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

