Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $319.89 or 0.00921273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $26,375.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,453 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.