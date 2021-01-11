Mirrored Microsoft Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $36,942.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be purchased for $223.92 or 0.00651420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 15,303 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

Mirrored Microsoft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

