Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $14.57 or 0.00042531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.54 million and $51,540.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 174,094 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

