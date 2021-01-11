Mirrored Tesla Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,827.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for about $856.65 or 0.02501115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $5.33 million and $74,827.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,222 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

