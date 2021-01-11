Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,022.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.94 million and $5,022.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $35.59 or 0.00104826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,531 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.