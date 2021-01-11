Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00.

NARI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.92. 443,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

