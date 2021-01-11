Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Reaches $8.75 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $3.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00261080 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.