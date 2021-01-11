Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 5.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 63,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 65,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MITFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.