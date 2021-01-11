Mixin One Day Trading Volume Tops $448,008.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $89.54 million and approximately $448,008.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $169.12 or 0.00491995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,425 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.