Mizuho Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $47.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

