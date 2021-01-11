Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 1351840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £25.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

