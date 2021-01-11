Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.16 Million

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post $355.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.20 million and the lowest is $162.50 million. Moderna reported sales of $14.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,426%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $546.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $718,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,624,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,730,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,076 shares of company stock valued at $52,738,316. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. Moderna has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

