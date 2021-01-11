Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $1.13 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.