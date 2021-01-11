Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,500. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $73,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

