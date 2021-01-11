(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Raised to Buy at Truist

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOG.A. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.75 and a beta of 1.57. (MOG.A) has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that (MOG.A) will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(MOG.A) Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

