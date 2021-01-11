Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 10%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 4,921,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,689,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.