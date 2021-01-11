Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.11. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 27,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

