Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $56,965.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00477881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

