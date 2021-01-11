Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0088

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $203,267.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 55.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.