MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.83.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.54. 6,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,180. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

