Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,394.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,394 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,379.28 ($18.02), with a volume of 58939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372 ($17.93).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.70. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

In other Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) news, insider Belinda Richards acquired 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

