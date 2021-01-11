Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $7,194.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.