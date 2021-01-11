Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.99 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

