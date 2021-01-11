Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $95.11 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 1508846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

