Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 38.9%

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) shares traded up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,076,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 190,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.77 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.