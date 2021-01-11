MoonSwap Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $121.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00382255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,426,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,403,842 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

