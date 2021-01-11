Morgan Stanley Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $166.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

TROW stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.89. 27,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,460. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

