Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

SGDM stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

