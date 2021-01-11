Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1,011.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRET. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

