Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $138.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.15. 4,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $115.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.