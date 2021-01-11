Morgan Stanley Purchases 40,833 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.