Morgan Stanley Sells 5,412 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $66,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

