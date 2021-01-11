Moss Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $617,295.00 (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $617,295.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

Moss Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

