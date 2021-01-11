MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading Up 19.9%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares were up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 912,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 323,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.08.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

