Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.23. Motus GI shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 33,371 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

