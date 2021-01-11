Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.41. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 18,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$21.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

