MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,450,675,313 tokens.

MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

