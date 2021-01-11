MovieBloc Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,450,675,313 tokens.

The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

