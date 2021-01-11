MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.